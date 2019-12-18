|
Janet Lee Wilson
Tallahassee - Janet Lee Wilson, age 75, entered into rest on December 15, 2019. She was born July 1, 1944 in Scioto County, Ohio to parents Homer Shelton and Opal Shelton. She was a resident of Tallahassee, FL where she retired from being a legal secretary. Janet was a proud member of the Golden Eagle Ladies Club, the FSU Extra Point Club and the Tallahassee Newcomer's Club. When she wasn't traveling with her daughter Michelle, Janet enjoyed cooking and attending community and sporting events.
Janet is survived by her daughter Michelle Lee Wilson as well as her dogs, Duker and Butterball.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at the FSU, University Center Club, Champions Club West, 4th Floor (288 Champions Way).
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Wilson family with arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019