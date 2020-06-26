Janet Q. Brewer



Tallahassee - Janet Q. Brewer, 94, of Tallahassee, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, after an extended illness. She was born September 6, 1925, in Hertford, North Carolina.



Mrs. Brewer is survived by her children Robert, Kathryn, and Durward. Her husband of 72 years, Robert, passed away last November.



She is a graduate of Peace College, Raleigh, North Carolina; High Point College, High Point, North Carolina; and also studied at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.



Mrs. Brewer met her future husband in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, when they both began new jobs at the Elizabeth City High School. He later accepted a position with Florida State University and they moved to Tallahassee as newlyweds on January 1, 1948. They were very active in the university community and made many wonderful lifelong friends.



She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she enjoyed her circle and teaching Sunday school with her husband.



Above all, she was a family person, and whether at home or traveling, there was no one she would rather be with. We will miss her forever.



Her family would like to thank Dr. Galt Allee, Dr. Narayanan Krishnamoorthy, Dr. Victoria Te, Dr. Stan Whitney, and the wonderful nurses with the Southern Medical Group. We will always be grateful.



A private service was held. Those wishing to honor her memory may make a contribution to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1086, Tallahassee, Fl 32302-1086.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store