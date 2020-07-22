1/
Janet Virginia Burleson
1942 - 2020
Janet Virginia Burleson

Janet Virginia Burleson, also known as Mama by daughters and Minky by her grandchildren, age 78, left us on July 20, 2020 to join friends and family waiting on the other side. She passed peacefully at her Gainesville home with her husband and two daughters by her side. Janet was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 15, 1942. Her parents were Eugene and Dorothy Zeak. She was a member of the band and 1960 graduate of Winter Park High School, Winter Park, Florida. After she married in 1961, she lived in Bartow, Lakeland, Tampa, Tallahassee (twice), and Gainesville (four times). While in Tallahassee she worked for Sears for 13 years. After leaving Sears she referred to herself as "a kept woman" preferring to raise her daughters and keep her husband in line. She was a member of ESA International Sorority, Alpha Iota Chapter #4108 in Tallahassee and was President of that chapter in 1982-83. The chapter worked as a philanthropic organization helping fund St. Jude Children's Hospital. In Gainesville she was a member of The Fightin Gator Touchdown Club and an active member of The Gator Dugout Club. Janet enjoyed bowling, travelling to Gator sporting events, yearly vacations with the grandchildren, and dancing. Her best sporting moments were being at all three Gator football championships, one Gator basketball championship, and the 2017 College World Series watching the Gator Baseball team become National Champions. Janet had a caring and winning smile and not a mean bone in her body. She often said "Do not hate people. You can dislike some but DO NOT HATE!" Janet is survived by husband Gordon, daughters Julia Forgas (John), Pamela Mills (Scott), grandchildren Cassie Taylor (Lee), Hannah Mills, Ryan Forgas and great granddaughter Vivian Taylor. A family only graveside memorial at Forest Meadows Cemetery Central will be held Friday, July 24 at 2:00 PM. Once it becomes totally safe, the family intends to have a celebration of life honoring Janet and all friends and family will be invited. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that Memorial contributions be made in the name of Janet Burleson to support the Gator Dugout Club Legacy Gift Fund. Please make checks payable to Gator Boosters, Inc. indicating such and send to: Gator Boosters, Inc., Attn. Garrett Bell, P.O. Box 13796, Gainesville, FL 32604.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Forest Meadows Cemetery Central
Funeral services provided by
Forest Meadows Funeral Home
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Dear Gordon, we send you and your family our love, sympathy, and support. We will think of Janet fondly at every Gator game and every Gator Dugout event in the years to come, and our hearts and prayers are with you. Much love from Jennifer and Tim Zedalis
Jennifer Zedalis
Friend
July 23, 2020
Janet was also the mom to a motley bunch of softball players in Tallahassee also known as Southern Tire. From all the former players we send our condolences to the Burleson family and especially to Coach Gordon! Gene Branagan.
Eugene Branagan
Friend
July 23, 2020
Scott Smiley
July 23, 2020
Janet was always smiling, had a wonderful sense of humor and loved Gordon with all her heart and soul! I was fortunate to have had her in my life. She was my sweet sister-in-law!
William Burleson
Family
July 23, 2020
Robert Burleson
July 23, 2020
So sorry to hear this sad news! Our love and prayers to all the family as you go through this difficult time. We have fond memories of special times here in Tallahassee. Janet was, indeed, a kind and caring person. She made the world a better place. Jo Landa and Rick Givens
Jo Landa and Rick Givens
Friend
July 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to you all. Your mother, Minky. Was is one of the most sweet loving funny person I have meet. She was a very strong person. She loved her family dearly. She will be missed by all.
Tina Paulson
Friend
July 23, 2020
My thoughts are with you all. Janet was always so kind and it was fun to spend time with her at so many Gator events over the years. Hold fast to your memories of this special lady. May you find peace in those memories and know she’s smiling down from that big orange and blue sky.
Debbie Tackett
Friend
July 23, 2020
So sorry your loss, Gordon. Another great Gator gone.
Nevins Smith
July 23, 2020
y thoughts and prayers are with you Gordon and family. My memories always bring a big Gator smile to your face.
David Mica
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dear Gordon, Julia and Pamela, please accept my deepest sympathies on the passing of your previous Mom. The vision I will always have of your Mom was a laughing, smiling and genuinely sweet and friendly woman. I felt, at that time, I'd known her all my life.
I know she is in heaven and I know she will be smiling upon everyone.
Tara Morgan Alford
Friend
