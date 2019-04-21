|
Janette "Jan" Lynne Persak Pickard
Tallahassee - On April 3, 2019, Jan passed away at the young age of 41, unexpectedly, at her home. Jan was born in Tallahassee, FL on October 9, 1977 to her proud parents, Richard and Nancy (Creasy) Persak.
She attended Leon County Schools, excelling academically. Jan played the clarinet and flute beautifully in the bands at Amos P. Godby High School. She was also a member of the Flag Corps. Jan graduated from Godby, with high honors, in 1996. She attended Tallahassee Community College, Florida State University, and received her Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in 2004, with high honors.
Jan began working as a Pharmacy Tech with Eckerds during her senior year in high school. After graduating she began her Pharmaceutical career with Eckerds/CVS, eventually becoming the Pharmacy Manager at the Lake Jackson store. She was a dedicated healthcare provider, devoted to serving patients in the Tallahassee community.
Jan and Nathaniel (Nate) Pickard were married at Willow Pond, in Monticello, FL, on October 30, 2004. They brought into this world four wonderful children. Jan and Nate have always been very loving, devoted, proud, involved, and supportive parents.
Jan was a compassionate, kindhearted and hardworking person who always put others first. She had the greatest laugh and one of the most beautiful smiles that would light up a room. Her family was her life and she showed this by the endless amount of love, encouragement, and support she gave to each and every one of them.
Jan's memory will be cherished by her husband-Nate Pickard; daughter-Ava; sons-Aiden, Ashton, and Alijah, all of Tallahassee; parents-Richard and Nancy Persak, of Tallahassee; grandmother-Jean Persak, of Gainesville, GA; brother-Jonathan Persak, of Tallahassee; sister-in-law-LaQuisha Persak, of Tallahassee; father-in-law and mother-in-law-Kenneth and Paulette Pickard, of Tallahassee; brother-in-law-Garrett Pickard, of Port St. Joe, FL; and niece-Aralyn Persak, of Tallahassee. In addition, she is survived by two uncles, one aunt, many relatives, numerous special friends, and colleagues.
Jan was predeceased by her grandparents - Richard and Vernada Creasy, George Persak, Jr. and two aunts.
A reception to celebrate Jan's life will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Willow Pond, Monticello, FL (www.willowpondonline.com). The family invites you to visit from 3:00-6:00 pm. Her family requests informal celebration (seasonal, preferably not typical "mourning") attire. In lieu of flowers, contributions, in memory of Jan, can be made at Envision Credit Union under Nathaniel Pickard or at gofundme.com by searching "In Loving Memory of Jan Pickard."
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2019