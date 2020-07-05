Janice Ann GargusTallahassee, FL - Janice Ann Gargus, 75, of Tallahassee passed away on July 3, 2020. She was born Janice Ann Dragoo on April 17, 1945 in Long Island, NY. She had been a Tallahassee resident since she was 10 years old. She graduated from Leon High School in 1963 and maintained many of those friendships over the years. As a graduate of Florida State, she loved attending FSU football and basketball games every season, as well as coach's luncheons and boosters luncheons.Known for her fun, charismatic personality, Janice never met a stranger and thrived on meeting new people. She and Johnny spent the past 25 years traveling around the country on their motorcycle, as well as cruising and flying all over the world. Their home is filled with photographs that Janice took on their many great adventures. To celebrate Janice's life, consider continuing her Legacy:Never act your age, live life everyday as an adventure, and be the one who always reaches out to others.Janice is survived by her brother Lee Dragoo, sister Arlene Lescowicz, husband Johnny Gargus, two daughters Angela Turk and Amy Herring, three grandchildren, Ty Adkins, Matthew Turk, and Emma Turk, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.Arrangements are being handled by Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home,1737 Riggins Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308.