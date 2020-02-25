Services
HARRIS MORTUARY - Jacksonville
2261 EDISON AVENUE
Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 598-9808
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Springfield AME Church
693 M L King Blvd
Gretna, FL
View Map
Janice D. Colston Obituary
Janice D. Colston

Gretna - Janice D. Colston, 76, of Gretna, FL, passed on Friday, 02/21/2020. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, 02/29/2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Springfield AME Church, 693 M L King Blvd., Rev. A. L. McGlockton, Pastor. Public visitation will be Friday 5-7 p.m., Bradwell Mortuary. Survivors are children, Rev. Windell (Cynthia) Smith and Wanda Smith. grandchildren, Alexis Ford and Demingous Price, and brother, Bobby (Judy) Colston, and other relatives. Arrangement entrusted to HARRIS MORTUARY, 2261 Edison Ave, Jax, Fl (904) 598-9808, please sign the guest book www.harrismortuary.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
