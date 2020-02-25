|
Janice D. Colston
Gretna - Janice D. Colston, 76, of Gretna, FL, passed on Friday, 02/21/2020. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, 02/29/2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Springfield AME Church, 693 M L King Blvd., Rev. A. L. McGlockton, Pastor. Public visitation will be Friday 5-7 p.m., Bradwell Mortuary. Survivors are children, Rev. Windell (Cynthia) Smith and Wanda Smith. grandchildren, Alexis Ford and Demingous Price, and brother, Bobby (Judy) Colston, and other relatives. Arrangement entrusted to HARRIS MORTUARY, 2261 Edison Ave, Jax, Fl (904) 598-9808, please sign the guest book www.harrismortuary.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020