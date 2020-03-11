Services
Janice Lakay Monroe Obituary
Janice Lakay Monroe

Midway - Janice Lakay Monroe, 62, of Midway, Florida, departed this life on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Tallahassee. A native of Gadsden County she was a member of Greater Galilee Baptist Church. Services will be 12:00 pm, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St Luke Primitive Baptist Church, Midway. Viewing-visitation will be from 3pm to 7pm, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary, 18300 Blue Star Hwy, Quincy, Florida.

Survivors include sisters, Betty Monroe, Midway Florida and Patricia McLaurin (Freddie), Havana, Florida; brother, Rudolph Monroe (Deborah), Tallahassee, Florida; and brother-in-law, Reverend Roosevelt Bradwell, Sr.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
