Janice V. Texton
Blountstown - Janice V. Texton, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Blountstown. Janice was born February 27, 1943 in Bristol to the late James Jasper Peters and Elvia Deason. She was raised in Bristol and moved to Tallahassee when she was 18. Janice worked for the State of Florida Department of Labor as an unemployment compensation claims supervisor and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Tallahassee.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Arlon, Ermel and Willard Peters and sisters, Darcie Whitaker and Marilyn Fenn.
Survivors include her daughters, Karen Riley and her husband Hank of Tallahassee and Sharon Bevis and her husband Jerry of Fountain; her sister, Vonice Blackburn of Bristol; her grandchildren Will Shepherd, Jeffery House and his wife Brannon, Mallory Alday and her husband Derek, Erin Riley and Jacob Riley and 7 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. CST Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel in Blountstown. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Bristol. Please continue to adhere to all social distancing guidelines.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
