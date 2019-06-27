|
Janie Baity Henry
Tallahassee, FL - Janie Lee Baity Henry, 79, of Tallahassee's Miccosukee Community passed at home on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Concord AME Church, with burial in Hall Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mrs. Henry was a member of Centenary AME and a retired housekeeper. Survivors include her husband, Albert Henry; sons, Willie, Shelley (Mary "Carla"), David, Stephen (Jennifer) Baity and Lennie (Carly) Miller; daughters, Ellaween Henry and Daisy Baity; brothers, Henry (Lillie) Baity and Willie Reed; sisters, Susan and Lottie Baity, Essie (Ron) Presha and Maple Hamilton; 15 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
