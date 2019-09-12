|
Janie Belle Reddings
Tallahassee, FL - Janie Belle Reddings, 81, of Tallahassee, FL finished her earthly race on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. MONDAY, September 16, at New Mt. Zion AME Church, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Visitation is 3-6 p.m. SUNDAY at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A lifelong Tallahasseean, Ms. Reddings was a 1955 graduate of FAMU High School and was retired from the City of Tallahassee as the Coordinator of Services for the Lincoln Neighborhood Center. She was a member of Community of Hope AME Zion Church. Cherishing beautiful memories are her son, Antonio C. Reddings and her daughter, Alveria C. Redding; grandchildren: Antonique, Anthony and Sinclaire Reddings, Stacey (Thaer) Bayyari, Carla Dixon and Ayo Cherry; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends. Her only sibling, a sister, Cynthia Powell, preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019