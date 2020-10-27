1/1
Janis Parker
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janis Parker

Tallahassee - Janis Parker, of Durham, N.C., was born on January 26, 1934, in Springfield, Vt., to Maude and Robert Parker and died on October 24, 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla.

She lived a life of art and learning, earning a BFA from Rhode Island School of Design and a master's degree in education from UNC-Greensboro.

She established the first successful rural arts program and council at Rockingham County in 1969, and as a higher education administrator and consultant, helped create arts and community development programs throughout the North Carolina and Virginia Piedmont. As a program director at the Stokes County Arts Council, she worked to create the Dan River Art Market and helped students of all ages discover and develop their own creativity. In 1999, she started work at the EPA's campus in Research Triangle Park, where she furthered her commitment to the environment and love of nature.

She showed her art at Chapel Hill's Somerhill Gallery, and worked in many artistic media — painting, felting and fabrics. She transformed odd pieces of furniture into bright storytellers, and reviewers marveled at her ability to find elegance and magic in ordinary materials.

Her curiosity led her to travel extensively and devour stacks of library books from authors around the world. Friends enjoyed her keen observation and sharp wit, which often revealed some hidden beauty, novel perspective, or delightful absurdity.

She was an active member of the Congregation at Duke University Chapel and later St. Stephen Lutheran Church, and loved gardening, cinema, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many friends.

She is survived by daughters Cecily Durrett Kalkhof (Bill) of Durham, N.C., and Jennifer Newton Buchanan (Tom) of Tallahassee, Fla.; son, NC Senator Paul Robert Newton (Melanie) of Mt. Pleasant, N.C.; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Her family will gather for a celebration of life service online Friday, November 6, 2020.

Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE Cremation-Prearrangement Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved