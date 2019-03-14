|
|
January Dawson
Bristol, FL - January Dawson, 86, passed in Tallahassee on Friday, March 8, 2019. At Mr. Dawson's request, there will be no funeral services held. A native of Bristol, he was a pulpwooder and logger. Survivors include his loving daughter, Siviyon Dawson Whitaker; grandchildren, Tashiuna Davis and Kihyuna Whitaker; great-grandchildren, Paris and Serenity Davis; sister, Maybell Dawson; brother, Tom Dawson and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019