Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
More Obituaries for Jasmine Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jasmine Jamia Johnson

Jasmine Jamia Johnson Obituary
Jasmine Jamia Johnson

Tallahassee - Jasmine Jamia Johnson, 28, of Tallahassee, Florida, departed this life on February 9, 2020. In 2015, Jasmine began her battle with Lupus, becoming a Lupus advocate and source of motivation for others affected by the disease. She was a member of Life Church International in Tallahassee, serving with both the media and finance team. Service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St John COGIC, Quincy, Florida. Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Bradwell Mortuary, 18300 Blue Stary HWY, Quincy.

Survivors to cherish her memory include her son, Antonio Perry Jr., Quincy; mother, Donna Johnson, Quincy; grandfather, Charles Green, Sr. (Gloria), Quincy; godmother, Vallie Keisha Jackson; aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
