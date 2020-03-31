|
Jaylon McElroy
Tallahassee, FL - Jaylon Lawrence-Anthony McElroy, 20, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born in Tallahassee, Jaylon attended Florida High, Kubaski High in Okinawa, Japan and ACE in Tallahassee. He enjoyed listening to music. Cherishing his love and memory are his parents, Sanders III and Tamara Wright McElroy; sister, Madilyn McElroy; maternal grandparents, Theresa Ann Robinson Wright; paternal grandmother, Shirley Ann Brown McElroy; maternal great-grandfather, Dr. Willie J. (Tamara) Wright; uncle, Lawrence V. Wright II; aunt, Shenika (Jason) Smith; cousins, Jason "JT" Smith, Lauryn Elizabeth Wright and Leonard Benjamin Wright; godmother, Lisa Miller Jacobs and a host of other relatives and friends. Jaylon's grandfathers, Lawrence V. Wright and Sanders McElroy II both preceded him in death. At Jaylon's request, no formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in Jaylon's memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Tallahassee, Inc. Donations may be made at https://www.nami-tallahassee.org/join-us/donate/. All donations will be used in the local Tallahassee area to promote mental health wellness and suicide prevention.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020