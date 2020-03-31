Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Resources
More Obituaries for Jaylon McElroy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jaylon McElroy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jaylon McElroy Obituary
Jaylon McElroy

Tallahassee, FL - Jaylon Lawrence-Anthony McElroy, 20, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born in Tallahassee, Jaylon attended Florida High, Kubaski High in Okinawa, Japan and ACE in Tallahassee. He enjoyed listening to music. Cherishing his love and memory are his parents, Sanders III and Tamara Wright McElroy; sister, Madilyn McElroy; maternal grandparents, Theresa Ann Robinson Wright; paternal grandmother, Shirley Ann Brown McElroy; maternal great-grandfather, Dr. Willie J. (Tamara) Wright; uncle, Lawrence V. Wright II; aunt, Shenika (Jason) Smith; cousins, Jason "JT" Smith, Lauryn Elizabeth Wright and Leonard Benjamin Wright; godmother, Lisa Miller Jacobs and a host of other relatives and friends. Jaylon's grandfathers, Lawrence V. Wright and Sanders McElroy II both preceded him in death. At Jaylon's request, no formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in Jaylon's memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Tallahassee, Inc. Donations may be made at https://www.nami-tallahassee.org/join-us/donate/. All donations will be used in the local Tallahassee area to promote mental health wellness and suicide prevention.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jaylon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -