Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Zion AME Church
Madison, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Mt. Zion AME Church
Madison, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jayne Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jayne Thomas Scott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jayne Thomas Scott Obituary
Mrs. Jayne Thomas Scott

Madison, FL - Mrs. Jayne Elizabeth Thomas Scott, 95, finished her earthly course on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Funeral services will be 4:00 p.m. SUNDAY, March 10, at her beloved Mt. Zion AME Church, Madison, with burial in Oak Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be at Mt. Zion from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority's Ivy Beyond the Wall ritual at 6:30 p.m. A retired educator in the Madison County School System, Mrs. Scott was the widow of Edward R. Scott, Sr., who was also a Madison County educator. She was a devout member of Mt. Zion, having served faithfully on the Pastor & Pulpit Aide Board, Stewardess & Trustee Boards and as a Sunday School teacher. Mrs. Scott's love and legacy will be cherished forever by her devoted son, Reverend Dr. Edward R. (Pamela) Scott II; grandchildren, Dr. Kanesha Scott (James) Cole, Edward R. (Ayanah) Scott III and Minister Padric Scott; great-grandchildren, Scott and Kaylin Cole and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now