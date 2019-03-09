|
Mrs. Jayne Thomas Scott
Madison, FL - Mrs. Jayne Elizabeth Thomas Scott, 95, finished her earthly course on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Funeral services will be 4:00 p.m. SUNDAY, March 10, at her beloved Mt. Zion AME Church, Madison, with burial in Oak Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be at Mt. Zion from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority's Ivy Beyond the Wall ritual at 6:30 p.m. A retired educator in the Madison County School System, Mrs. Scott was the widow of Edward R. Scott, Sr., who was also a Madison County educator. She was a devout member of Mt. Zion, having served faithfully on the Pastor & Pulpit Aide Board, Stewardess & Trustee Boards and as a Sunday School teacher. Mrs. Scott's love and legacy will be cherished forever by her devoted son, Reverend Dr. Edward R. (Pamela) Scott II; grandchildren, Dr. Kanesha Scott (James) Cole, Edward R. (Ayanah) Scott III and Minister Padric Scott; great-grandchildren, Scott and Kaylin Cole and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 9, 2019