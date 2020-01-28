|
JD Kemp
Tallahassee - Husband, Father, Papa Bear, Racer, Geologist, and Well Driller, JD Kemp passed away January 26, 2020, in Tallahassee, Florida. He is survived by his wife, Gayle Kemp, his daughters by heart, Allyne Smith, Danielle Bell, Ashlie Mitchell, and Kelly Leffler, his friend and son-in-law, James Bell, son-in-law Josh Smith, his precious and beloved grandchildren Jamie Bell and JT Smith, his sister Kitty Austin, friend and brother-in-law Rick Austin, his biological children Jennifer Cruseturner and Sawyer/Savanna Kemp, and his stepson Phillip Meyers. The visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home, 3322 Apalachee Pkwy in Tallahassee.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020