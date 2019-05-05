|
Jean Banks Johnson
Tallahassee, FL - Jean Banks Johnson, 92, of Tallahassee, FL, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Jean Lorraine Larsen was born April 23, 1927 in New London, CT, the daughter of Walter and Emily Champion Larsen. She lived in Bainbridge and worked at Memorial Hospital as an insurance clerk. In 1969 she moved to Tallahassee where she would retire from MRR Trucking as the office manager. Jean was a member of Deerlake United Methodist Church.
Jean knew the importance of family and thoroughly enjoyed the holidays when the children and grands were together. She had an eye for art and collected pieces centered around cats. She enjoyed shopping and relaxing at the beach. Jean was very proud of her home state of Connecticut even though Georgia and Florida were always on her mind.
Survivors include her children, Bonnie Banks Martin and her husband, Ted, of Bainbridge, GA, Ronnie Banks and his wife, Marcia, of Gainesville, GA, and Jena Banks Grignon and her husband, Gil, of Tallahassee, FL; her grandchildren, Todd & Erica, Melissa, David & Kendrick, Amanda & Brian, Michael, and Hunter; and her nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Cloyce H. Johnson.
The Johnson Family would like to extend special thanks to Allison and Mary of Big Bend Hospice for their kindness and compassion.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 5, 2019