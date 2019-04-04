|
|
Jean Hammond Bond
Tallahassee - Jean Hammond Bond of Tallahassee, died on Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Tallahassee. A memorial service will be held in her honor 12 noon Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Bradwell Mortuary in Quincy. The family will recieve friends immediately afterwards at the Ferolito Recreational Center, 122 N. Graves Street, Quincy. She is survived by her husband, Charles C. Bond Sr. and her children Carmen Bond, Charles C. Bond Jr., Andre Rumlin-Bond (Menee), Julian Bond, Tahissh Bond, Madinah Bond, Yusuf Bond, Rahim Bond (Layshia), Aishah Bond, and Zakiyyah Bond. She is also survived by 37 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019