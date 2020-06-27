Jean Kathryn Martin FernaldTallahassee - Jean Kathryn Martin Fernald, of Tallahassee, Florida, entered into eternal rest on June 26, 2020, which was also her 67th wedding anniversary. Jean Kathryn was born in Bradenton, Florida on September 14, 1931, to William Alton Martin, Sr. and Nell Strickland Martin. She graduated from Manatee High School in 1949 and from Florida State University in 1952 where she was a member of Phi Mu Sorority and Baptist Student Union. Jean returned to Bradenton and taught school at Ballard Elementary School. Jean married her high school sweetheart, Edward Arthur Fernald, on June 26, 1953. After Ed served four years in the U.S. Navy, the couple moved to Tallahassee, Florida in 1960 where Jean became an active member of First Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School, and serving as the Director of the Women's Mission Organization and as a leader of Girls Auxiliary and Acteens. She is a former member of the Tallahassee Garden Club (Sabal Palm Circle) and P.E.O. (CL Chapter). For many years, she delivered Meals on Wheels.Jean is survived by her husband, their three children, Joy Kathryn Portero and Thomas Edward (Cindy) Fernald of Tallahassee, Gary Martin (Kim) Fernald of St. Petersburg, and six grandchildren Ashlyn Brittany and Amberly Kathryn Portero, Scott Drakeley and Emma Jean Fernald, Rebecca Ann Fernald, and Sarah Elizabeth Fernald (Josh) Miller, and one great-granddaughter Caroline Elizabeth Miller, as well as several nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother, William Alton (Hilda) Martin, Jr. A private family burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Tallahassee for the Fernald Family Endowment Fund.