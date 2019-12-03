|
|
Jean Maria Covey Flatt
Tallahassee - On Sunday, December 1, 2019, Jean Maria Covey Flatt, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away at age 94. Jean was born on January 22, 1925, to Ansel and Emma Covey, in the small town of Hemlock, New York. Jean was married to her longtime sweetheart, the late Arthur Walter Flatt Jr. for 69 years. Jean was not just a daughter and a wife; she was also a loving mother and the coolest grandmother.
Left to carry on her legacy, is her daughter, Sandra Flatt Harrison (Bruce); son, Arthur Covey Flatt (Paula); eight grandchildren, Karli Flatt O'Neal (Eddie), Kasi Flatt Pulliza (Milton), Alexandra Covey Flatt, Brandi Sauls (Ryan), Katlin Stafford, Tiffany Flatt, Mia Flatt, Matthew Flatt and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Walter Flatt; her son, George Douglas Flatt; and her granddaughter, Kristina Nicole Flatt.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:30 PM, Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with the funeral beginning at 2:30 PM. Entombment follows at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019