Jean Marie King MudraTallahassee - Jean Marie King Mudra passed away on the 8th of June, 2020. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska on December 2, 1928 to Byron and Marie King.Jean attended Duchesne College in Omaha, Nebraska for two years and finished her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona. She taught in elementary and high schools and in the Title I Remedial Reading programs.She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Darrell Mudra; two sons, Darrell Mudra, Jr. (Sandra) of Thomasville, Georgia, and Steve Mudra (Anne) of Gainesville, Florida; her daughter, Sherry Kawaguchi (Eitaro) of Tallahassee, Florida; four grandchildren, Sarah Brown (Wesley) of Thomasville, Georgia, Chris Mudra (Stacy) of Gainesville, Florida, Nick Mudra (Ashley) of Gainesville, Florida, Kiyo Jean Rauchwerger (Elliot) of Parkland, Florida; and four great-grandchildren, Ari Esra, Mya Michelle Mudra, Zoey Brown, and Lucas Mudra.She was preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Marie King; her brother, Jack L. King; and her daughter, Michele K. Mudra.Jean's nurturing, sweet nature made her a loving mother, not only to her children but to the animals she cared for—usually strays that were lucky to find their way to her.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean Mudra's memory to CCAR (Cauzican Care Animal Rescue). Mail to CCAR at 1 Oak Street, Crawfordville, Florida, 32327.A private memorial service is planned.