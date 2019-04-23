|
|
Jean Lucille Peterson, age 92, passed away peacefully at the Big Bend Hospice House in Tallahassee, FL on April 18th, 2019. She was born June 11th, 1926, the daughter of the late Roland & Margaret Peterson, in Spencer, Iowa.
Jean had an unprecedented zest for life always searching for the next adventure. She had a vivacious personality and loved a good laugh, often stating that if you weren't laughing then you weren't living, and hers was truly an infectious one. She was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast who found pleasure in reading a good mystery book, listening to music, dancing, and spending time with her family and friends which she treasured so dearly. She was a strong believer in her Christian faith, and a great example of God's pure love.
She was the devoted mother to her children Konrad Kail (Phoenix, AZ) who preceded her in death, Barbara Kail (Silver City, NM), Julie Jones, and Joseph Kail. The cherished grandmother to Jonathan Kail, Michael Godfrey (Phoenix, AZ), Jaimie Snipes, Konner Kail, and Tanner Kail; as well as great grandmother to Gavin, Macie, Miller Snipes, and Landon Godfrey (Silver City, NM).
Family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to those who cared so lovingly for
her as she transitioned to her eternal life at the Big Bend Hospice House. She will be missed greatly, but her memory will live on forever in the hearts of those who loved her. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday April 26th, 2019 at Culley's Funeral Home 1737 Riggins, Rd in Tallahassee, FL.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 23, 2019