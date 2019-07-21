|
Jean Terry Johnson
Tallahassee - Jean Terry Miller Johnson finished her journey in this life June 5, 2019 when she met her Lord face to face, took his hand and went to his home in Glory. She had recently celebrated her 104th birthday.
Jean was born on April 19, 1915 to John Z. and Lillian Bannerman Miller in Tallahassee, Florida. She descended on her mother's side from Charles McGregor Bannerman, a Scottish immigrant to the American colonies in 1751 and on her father's side from Jacob Miller, a German immigrant to the American colonies in 1710. Both families settled in the coastal area of the colony North Carolina. Her Bannerman ancestors migrated from North Carolina to Tallahassee, Florida in 1828 and her Miller ancestors came to Tallahassee later in 1865.
Jean graduated from Leon High School in 1933 and married Charles L. Johnson on June 23, 1935. She was employed by the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles for 27 years retiring in 1980.
Jean was an elderly member of Lafayette Presbyterian Church, attending that church for almost seventy years. She received the award and prestige of Lifetime Member of the Women of the Church where she had served as elder, deacon, Sunday school teacher, and member of the choir. Jean enjoyed a variety of activities including; gardening, needlepoint, crochet, knitting and was an avid reader of history, politics and popular literature.
Jean is survived by her children, Gaile J. Ortgies, and Larry Johnson, grandchildren; Terrie Russell, Patti Newman, Jena Giliberto, Ashley Knotts, Danny Lawrence, Rod Letchworth, Chuck Letchworth, and Charlie Johnson, 18 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in the death by her husband, Charles L. Johnson, daughter, Terry Askera, grandson, Scott Lawrence, and brothers; Charles, William, John and Robert Miller.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00am at Lafayette Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow.
Scotti Thompson is assisting the Johnson family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 21, 2019