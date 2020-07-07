Jean Walker Anderson



Tallahassee - In August, 2019, I was diagnosed with cancer. A brief battle ensued, followed by a short period of peace but it was not to last. Following the unwelcome news that my cancer had returned, I decided to write my own obituary so, if you're reading this, I must be dead. And, believe me, I'm just as shocked as you are!



I was born February 20, 1933, in Waco, Texas and had a great life. My late husband Russ and I had good chemistry and a long and happy marriage. There were the usual number of down times but mostly times couldn't have been better. We raised three kids, and we loved them with all our hearts. The grandkids came along and added another layer of love. I even lived to see two of my kids become grandparents (and the third kid has a grandchild on the way.) For years I had only one thing on my bucket list. Russ knew about it and approved. My wish was to dance with Patrick Swazye. Sadly, Mr. Swazye had to leave the dance before I did.



Russ and I moved to Tallahassee from Houston, Texas, late in 1969, where he took over as manager of the local Friden Business Machines office. I went to work for the State of Florida in 1970, thinking it would only be for a couple of years before Russ was offered a larger branch office down the road. Instead, Russ's company went "belly up" after a few years and I ended up retiring, in 1996, from a 26 year career with the State, including Florida Board of Bar Examiners, Dept. of Education, General Counsel's Office, Industrial Relations Commission, Special Disability Trust Fund and finally Workers Compensation. When I retired, Russ hung up his salesman samples at the same time. We bought a used 5th Wheel camper and an even more used Dodge truck and hit the road westward, accompanied by our two old dogs, Baby and Zazu. On that first adventure, we didn't return home until September. Over the next five or six years, we repeated the pattern, leaving Tallahassee in early spring and spending time in much cooler parts of the country until early fall. During those glorious days we managed to touch ground in all of our beautiful states except Hawaii and Alaska, which we saved for a cruise in our later years. One year we spent almost an entire summer in gorgeous Nova Scotia. I think we had the most successful camping career of anyone we knew and a lot more fun than if we'd had good sense.



While living in Houston, Russ and I were very active in our kids' schools and I was even awarded an Honorary Life Membership in the Texas State PTA, (an award richly deserved for working my tail off over a period of six years or so.) Here in Tallahassee, we were active in the Tallahassee Capital Lions Club. They had been slow in allowing women to join their club but as soon as they opened up, I quit their Women's Auxiliary and joined the regular club. They elected me president two years in a row. That club is no longer active but, don't blame me. You can only do so much with a group of rapidly aging men who found it difficult to stay awake during meetings even when I was lucky enough to snag an interesting speaker. We were members of a so-called Gourmet Club for many years and made lasting friendships and memories of some god-awful, inedible recipes, and at least one adventure involving a tad too much "cooking sherry". We joined Springtime Tallahassee in 2002, and enjoyed many years of fun as proud members of the 20th Century Krewe. I was honored to serve as 2010-2011 Krewe Chief. I treasured the friendships made during those wonderful years. I served on the Florida Funeral, Cemetery and Consumer Services Board for 10 years and formed lasting friendships there as well. During my retirement years I also enjoyed membership and luncheons with friends at Tiger Bay Club.



I am survived by my three children. In birth order they are Michael Spurlock, Betsy Anderson Howell (husband John), and Lorie Anderson Osterman (husband Mel). My Grandchildren are Matthew Forrest (wife Jamie), Patrick Howell, Lisa Spurlock Cherry (husband Scott), Sarah Howell Griffin (Partner Seth). Great grandchildren are Savannah, Connor and Clayton Cherry, and Waylon Griffin, Sylar and Barrett Baudoin. She is also survived by her longtime BFF Marsha Cantrell. She was predeceased by her grandson-in-law, Trey.



Because my first child was born three months before my 19th Birthday, I felt as if I'd been a mother all my life. I loved my children (grands and greats too) with all my heart; even the son who chose to estrange himself from our family. I hope they know how much they meant to me. I felt so blessed to have been their mom and can't imagine what life would have been without them. I'm sorry for the pain they must be feeling right now but my philosophy is "always {try to} leave them wanting more."



(Mike, I never really understood why the family split had to become permanent. It broke my heart.)



At this point, will my dear Betsy and Lorie take over and handle the logistics. xoxoxo



Mom passed away peacefully at Big Bend Hospice House on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. We want to thank the wonderful Hospice staff for their love, care and compassion during this difficult time and request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Big Bend Hospice House.



A celebration of mom's life will be held at a later date. A memorial page on Facebook has been created for anyone who would like to share fond memories and pictures.









