Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John COGIC
Quincy, FL
View Map
Jeanette Goldwire Obituary
Jeanette Goldwire

Quincy - Ms. Jeanette Goldwire, 79 years of age of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Friday, November 22, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories: a devoted partner, Jeremiah Vickers, Quincy, FL, two sons, Reginald Goldwire, Quincy, FL, Wesley Goldwire(Lalisa), Midway, FL, one daughter, Jenniene Jackson(Lonnie), Wesley Chapel, FL, two sisters, Katie Baker, Quincy, FL, Bettye Davis, St. Petersburg, FL, and 9 grands; 3 great-grands.

Visitation will be from 2pm - 6pm, Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Mortuary. A Celebration of life will be 1:00 pm., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. John COGIC, Quincy, FL with burial at St. John AME Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Goldwire family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
