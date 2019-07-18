|
|
Jeanette J. Lewis
Monticello, FL - Jeanette Delois Jordan Lewis, 79, of Monticello's Wacissa Community went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 15, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Union Hill AME Church, with burial in Bethpage Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Union Hill. Mrs. Lewis was a retired dispatcher with the Florida Division of Forestry. She was a stewardess, missionary, guitarist and longtime member of the Culinary Ministry at Union Hill. Her love and memory will be cherished forever by her sisters, Mrs. Annette Jordan Wilson and the Reverend Minnie Jordan (Arthur) Robinson; brothers: Harvey Jr., Edward (Devida) and Elmer Jordan; several godchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Harvey Sr. and Maeola Hall Jordan and a sister, Hattie Ruth Jordan Fishburn.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 18, 2019