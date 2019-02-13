|
Jeanette Kirvin Floyd
Tallahassee - Born in Apalachicola, Florida on February 6, 1934 deceased on February 6, 2019, aged 85 years.
Jeanette was the oldest of four children to her parents George Higdon Kirvin and Modell Stone Kirvin. She was surrounded by a large family and many friends. Jeanette excelled in basketball while in grade school and graduated high school in 1952.
She married James Theodore Floyd in Apalachicola on September 19th, 1954, where their first child, James Christopher Floyd was born in 1955.
Jeanette worked for Apalachicola State Bank before moving to Panama City to follow James as he advanced through the ranks at the Florida Game and Fish Commission where their second son, George Kirvin Floyd was born in 1957. In 1958 Jeanette continued to follow her husband James as he was promoted to a Major and the title of Chief of Information and Education. Jeanette went to work with Tallahassee Federal Savings & Loan where she was quickly promoted to Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors. Their third child, Jennifer Louise Floyd, was born on March 27th, 1968 while living in Tallahassee.
In 1978, after retiring from the Savings & Loan business, Jeanette entered the real Estate sales industry. Her vibrant energy and banking knowledge yielded success in the large commercial and estate home market sector.
Jeanette was a beacon of light for her family, friends and all of her business relationships. She was always gracious and respectful while maintaining crisp focus on objectives and achievements. Most importantly Jeanette demanded the highest of standards from her children and drove them to achievement as well.
Jeanette lived a glorious life and lived in the home that she and James built in in 1971 while hosting large Christmas events. Her presence brought light to all that came into in her presence. With her passage into heaven she has transitioned into a shining angel that will be with us always.
Jeanette is survived by two children and two grandchildren. Chris Floyd, (deceased) and his widow Lacy and their daughter Amanda Brooke Floyd; George Kirvin Floyd and his fiancée Chelsey Jade Venrick and his son, James Anderson Floyd and Jennifer and her husband Troy VanHusen.
Schedule of services Tuesday 6 to 8 PM, Viewing at Kelly Funeral Home, 149 Avenue H. Wednesday, Services 10 to 11 AM, Services at St. George Island Baptist Church, Pastor Mike Whaley, 501 East Bayshore Drive. 11 to 12 PM Graveside Services at Magnolia Cemetery. 12 to 3 PM, Reception at 1632 Hawthorne Lane, St. George Island.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 13, 2019