Jeanette Mae Bertoni
1935 - 2020
Jeanette Mae Bertoni

Jeanette Mae Bertoni, age 85, passed from Dementia on September 14, 2020 at home with loved ones. "Miss Jean" was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 24, 1935. She was married to Louis Bertoni, (deceased) for 50 loving years. Together they resided in South Florida and Islamorada where they enjoyed boating, diving, and sea life before relocating to Tallahassee. She retired from Leon County Public Schools and went on to be the Volunteer of the Year at Capital Regional Medical Center. When she was not volunteering her time at CRMC she enjoyed playing cards with friends, baking, and spending time with loved ones. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Cyrus, Son in Law, David Cyrus, three grandchildren, David Cyrus, Danielle Cyrus and Christie Kumar as well as two great grandchildren, Isabelle and Elizabeth Cyrus. Per her wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Covenant Care Hospice. Sincerest gratitude is extended to Hospice from the family.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
