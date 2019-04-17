|
Jeannette Anna Ladieu Plante
Tallahassee - Jeannette Anna Ladieu Plante age 95, passed away peacefully at Broadview Senior Living of Tallahassee, on April 7, 2019.
Born on April 4, 1924, in Concord, NH to Isadore and Anna Ladieu, she lived a healthy and happy life dedicated to her husband and family. After graduating from high school in Manchester, NH, she worked in sales while waiting to marry the love of her life, Albert Plante. Since the age of 5, she and her 6 year old neighbor knew they would one day marry. They married on a weekend of liberty during WWII.
Jeannette was a loving wife and mother to her two children. The family left NH to relocate in Miami to follow her husband's dream of working in the airline industry, Eastern Air Lines. Although not a fan of flying, she accepted her husband's love of travelling and flew to all parts of the world.
Upon her retirement from Southeast Bank, they relocated to Tallahassee to be near their children.
Jeannette loved her soap operas, watching the Seminoles, golf matches, and most of all Lawrence Welk. Helping and being with her family was her greatest joy.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Albert Plante, her parents Isadore and Anna Ladieu, her sisters, Cecilia Dalton and Louise Ladieu, two brothers, Frank Ladieu and Leo Ladieu. She leaves behind a son, Ken (Kelly) and a daughter Terri (Bob), four grandchildren, Natalie Rosenberg (Mark), Melanie Probel (Kevin), David Plante (Anna) and Ryan Plante, three great grandchildren, Charlotte and William Rosenberg and Tanner Probel.
The family wishes to thank warm and caring staff of Broadview Senior Living and Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee for the love, care and support during the final years of her life.
The funeral mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 1 pm on Monday, April 22. Burial will follow at Culley's MeadowWood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL, 32308 or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 624 Miccosukee Rd., Tallahassee, FL, 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019