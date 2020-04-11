|
|
Jeannette Joiner Singletary
Tallahassee - Jeannette Joiner "Net" Singletary, 88 of Tallahassee, passed away peacefully at Margaret Z. Dozier House at Big Bend Hospice on April 8, 2020, after a short, courageous battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Morris Singletary.
A family viewing will be held on Sunday at Bevis Funeral Home and a private graveside service will be held on Monday at Tallahassee Memory Gardens, with only her children attending. Gifts in memory of Mrs. Singletary may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Jeannette was born in Concord, Florida on March 31, 1932 to John Benjamin and Ettie Vickers Joiner. She attended the local school in Concord until moving to Havana High School, where she graduated. She was a bookkeeper from graduation until the time of her marriage to Morris. She then helped her husband manage their investments.
At her marriage in 1961 she became mother to Morris' six children, who were left to him after the death of his first wife. She and Morris together had a daughter, Lyn. Jeannette attended the Concord Assembly of God Church as a child and later became a dedicated Baptist.
Morris and Jeannette had a great love of travel and were very proud of the fact they visited all 50 states and several foreign countries.
She is survived by her children, Richard Singletary (Kathleen), Larry Singletary (Darllene) and Barbara Chrisinger, all of Tallahassee and Elizabeth Anderson (Ken) of Thomasville; her sister Joyce Joiner Bell; her sister-in-law Joyce Hodges; her daughter-in-law, Faye Singletary of Tallahassee; two sons-in-law, John M. Hogenson and John (Rusty) Rafnel; 19 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews on both sides of her family.
In addition to Morris, she was also preceded in death by two daughters, Lyn Rafnel and Kathy Hogenson; son, William Morris "Butch" Singletary; her parents; her brother, Fred Joiner and his wife Eunice; and her sister, Elizabeth Joiner Scoggins and her husband Toby and brother-in-law Charlie Bell.
Rocky Bevis and Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) are assisting the Singletary family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020