Tallahassee, FL - Jeannette Mairrer Ivey, 59, of Tallahassee passed on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday in St. John Cemetery, Midway. Viewing-visitation is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A native of Daytona Beach, Ms. Ivey was a telemarketer. Survivors include her children: Monique (Tavares) Miles, James Smith, Charlie (Njeri) Smith IV and Maria (Derrius) Monroe; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings: Yondo (Donni), James III (Barbara) and Loretta Ivey, Wairnola Rhodriquez and Abbie (Max) Hawkins; her former husband, friend and father of her children, Charlie Smith III; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
