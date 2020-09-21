1/
Jeannette Parramore
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeannette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeannette Parramore

Quincy - Jeannette Martin Parramore, 90, was born in Quincy, FL, November 30, 1929 and was the daughter of Hattie and Jack Martin. She later married Bricey Parramore and was married over 53 years before he proceeded her in death. Along with being a supportive farmers wife and mother of 3, she went to work at Gadsden Memorial Hospital in Quincy and then worked for Doctors Morton and McCarthy OB/Gyn in Tallahassee as office director. This gave her the opportunity for her to become friends with many women and future moms. She later moved to Sarasota Florida due to Bricey's health and moved in and lived with her daughter. Her and her daughter later moved to Winter Springs, FL to be close to 1 of the grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She cherished being a Christian growing up in the First Baptist Church in Quincy. She would sit at her dining room table in Quincy looking out into the front yard loving her, dogs, birds, and squirrlels singing the Lord's Prayer and praying.

She is survived by her 3 children she raised in a loving home, Al Parramore (Serina) of Destin, Lynn Parramore of Winter Springs, and Vic Parramore (Janet) of Tallahassee, 3 grandchildren, Thomas Swindell (Ashley), Jacque Parramore (Leslie) and Vic Parramore, Jr. (Heather), 5 great grandchildren, Avery and Brayden Swindell, Ella Parramore and Haley Welsh, Zac Blankenbaker.

There will be a graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy, FL, 11:00 AM Thursday, September 24th. The family understands these times, but ask if you do come, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers make contributions to a charity of your choice in her memory.

Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Independent Funeral Home
211 E. Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-1529
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Independent Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved