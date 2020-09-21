Jeannette Parramore
Quincy - Jeannette Martin Parramore, 90, was born in Quincy, FL, November 30, 1929 and was the daughter of Hattie and Jack Martin. She later married Bricey Parramore and was married over 53 years before he proceeded her in death. Along with being a supportive farmers wife and mother of 3, she went to work at Gadsden Memorial Hospital in Quincy and then worked for Doctors Morton and McCarthy OB/Gyn in Tallahassee as office director. This gave her the opportunity for her to become friends with many women and future moms. She later moved to Sarasota Florida due to Bricey's health and moved in and lived with her daughter. Her and her daughter later moved to Winter Springs, FL to be close to 1 of the grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She cherished being a Christian growing up in the First Baptist Church in Quincy. She would sit at her dining room table in Quincy looking out into the front yard loving her, dogs, birds, and squirrlels singing the Lord's Prayer and praying.
She is survived by her 3 children she raised in a loving home, Al Parramore (Serina) of Destin, Lynn Parramore of Winter Springs, and Vic Parramore (Janet) of Tallahassee, 3 grandchildren, Thomas Swindell (Ashley), Jacque Parramore (Leslie) and Vic Parramore, Jr. (Heather), 5 great grandchildren, Avery and Brayden Swindell, Ella Parramore and Haley Welsh, Zac Blankenbaker.
There will be a graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy, FL, 11:00 AM Thursday, September 24th. The family understands these times, but ask if you do come, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers make contributions to a charity of your choice
in her memory.
Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.