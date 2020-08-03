Jeffery C. HurdleTallahassee - Jeffery C. Hurdle, Sr. 59, of Tallahassee, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home.Jeff was born October 15, 1960 in Tallahassee, FL to Fenton C. Hurdle and Rebecca C. Bauldree. He was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee, and worked previously as a heavy equipment mechanic at Marpan Supply and Flint Equipment. He was currently employed with the Lighthouse Children's Home. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, working on tractors, and his mother, Rebecca, told how he loved to take things apart and put them back together since he was 2 years old. Jeff was a member of Parkway Baptist Church.He is survived by his mother, Rebecca Bauldree of Whigham, GA; son, Jeffery C. Hurdle, Jr. of Tallahassee; Fiancé, Kim Hampton; sisters, Crystal McElvy (Joey) of Whigham, GA, Heather Fisher (Darrow) of Tallahassee, Jennifer Cooper (Matt) of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Angie Allen of Cairo, GA; brothers, Robert Lee Mullins (Michelle) of Tallahassee; James Bauldree (Tracey) of Cairo, GA.He is preceded in death by his father, Fenton Carroll Hurdle.Family will hold a private Memorial Service at a later date.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Children's Home.