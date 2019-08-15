|
Longtime Tallahassee resident Jeffrey R. Rioux, 61, died August 14th, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. At his request, a Celebration of Life will be held at Culley's MeadowWood on Timberlane August 17th at 3:00 in the afternoon for family and friends.
Jeff was born January 13, 1958, in Waukegan, Illinois, to Roy and Jeanette Faye Rioux. From a young age Jeff was a gregarious child and was noted for accomplishing anything he set his mind to do. He proved this by earning the title Eagle Scout.
Jeff attended Amos P. Godby High School in Tallahassee and was a member of the 1976 graduation class. He continued his education at Tallahassee Community College, graduating in 1978, before transferring to Florida State University where he majored in criminology and psychology. It was during this time he met and later married Sheri Sherman.
After finishing college, he faithfully served the community for 24+ years as an officer for the Tallahassee Police Department, earning numerous citations. Upon retiring from TPD, he went on to work for the State of Florida's Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
He enjoyed sailing, going to the beach, listening to music, taking road trips, and spending time with family. He even had a small roll in the 1986 Hollywood film "Something Wild," much of which was filmed in and around Tallahassee.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 38 years Sheri; children, Holly Arthur (Tommy) and Scott Rioux (Danielle); grandson, Jackson Cooper Rioux; sister, Janet Jones; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Jeff to Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019