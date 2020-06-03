Jeffrey Theodore Gaines



Jeffrey Theodore Gaines A.K.A. "Worm", 61, peacefully passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at JFK Medical Center in Atlantis, Florida. He was born in Jersey City, NJ, but later relocated to Tallahassee, FL, where he attended Florida A&M Developmental Research School and Leon High School. Jeffrey was a personal trainer and health and fitness enthusiast played competitive pool and loved spending time with his pitbull Brooklyn. He leaves to celebrate his life daughter Dr. Tanika Johnson (Elaine), two sisters, Holli Charles (Cortez), Greselda Butler, a longtime significant other Diane Frabizio, Grandmother, Mrs. Viola Pounsel, a grandson Donovan Bell, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Mrs. Cynthia Gaines and Mr. Theodore Gaines and his brother, Donald Gaines (Pamela). A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in West Palm Beach, Florida.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store