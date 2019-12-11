|
|
Jennette Nishimoto
Tallahassee - Jennette Nishimoto, 92, of Tallahassee, Fl. died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Big Bend Hospice Center. Born in Watsonville, Ca, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Margaret Goto. At the start of World War II, being of Japanese descent, Jennette along with her family was forced into the Poston Internment Camp. After the war, her family moved to Seabrook, NJ for new opportunities. She graduated from Bridgeton High School in 1946 and worked in the Seabrook plant for several years. Later with three sons to manage, she traveled with her husband to places like Monroe and Raleigh, North Carolina, Jacksonville, Florida, Dothan, Alabama and finally Tallahassee, Florida.
Then she worked at Tally Lanes, K-mart, Eckerd Drugs and CVS until her retirement. In her active years, she enjoyed bowling, baking cakes, and dancing. In her retirement years, she enjoyed luncheons with the many friends she met in her life journey.
Jennette leaves behind sons, Roy Jr. (Wanda), Howard (Jana) and Curtis; her sisters, Adrene and Ellen, her brother Ken; 7 grandchildren, Leslie, Justin, Nicole, Sophie, Nathan, Roy Rafi and Michiko; 9 great-grandchildren, Fallon, Jameson, Bella, Julia, Sebastian, Sofia, Ayden, Claire, and Rylan; and many nieces and nephews. Jennette was preceded in death by 5 siblings (Howard, Lillian, William, Lucy in a tragic fire in 1933) and Kim very recently.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15 at the Panda Buffet Restaurant.
Jennette loved animals. We suggest a donation to an animal charity group such as the Leon County Humane Society or St. Francis Wildlife Association.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019