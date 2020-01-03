|
Jennie June Baker Conn
Tallahassee - Jennie June Baker Conn was born in Akron, Ohio on July 1, 1924. She died on December 24, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida.
June was predeceased by her husband, James "Jim" Conn, her parents, Richard "Pop" Baker and Vergie Elliott Baker, and her brother, Richard "Dick" Baker.
She is survived by her children Kirt Armantrout (Amy), Marcia Schambeau, Judy Pickrell (Stoddard), Kent Armantrout, Randy Conn (Jane), Wayne Conn, Kraig Conn (Heather), grandchildren, Daniel Kuncicky, Seth Armantrout, Cale Armantrout, Stoddard Pickrell, Noe Pickrell, Julie Christesen, Morgan Conn, Lauren Conn and a great grandchild Landon Armantrout.
June attended Miami University in Ohio but left prior to graduating to start her family in Akron. She moved to Tallahassee in the late 1960s and married Jim on January 4, 1969. She was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church for over fifty years.
June loved tennis and exercise classes, which she enjoyed well into her 80s. She also had a fine sense for fashion and periodically modeled throughout her life.
June was devoted to her family and her friends. She was the epitome of graciousness. Her home was always open to all, and all who came found friendship there. She was known for her warm, caring spirit, her loyalty to family and friends, and her joyful love of life.
A memorial service will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to Faith Presbyterian Church in Tallahassee or Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020