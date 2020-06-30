Jennie L. Coring
Jennie L. Coring

Tallahassee, FL - Mrs. Jennie Lewis Coring, 80, passed on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Friday at Tillman of Tallahassee 950-942-1950, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Tillman's. Mrs. Coring was employed by Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, where she worked for over 30 years before retiring. Her love and legacy will live forever in the hearts of her daughter, Pamela Coring; sons: Ricky (Warnell) Coring and Tony (Nikki) Coring; grandchildren: Rodney (Concheta), Renada, Terrell (Inez) and Jasmine Coring, Jamaal (Jennifer) Davis; 23 great-grandchildren; brother, Hazel Pope; sisters: Marjorie Grant and Betty Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
JUL
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Tillman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
