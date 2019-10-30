Services
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hagan Funeral Service
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel AME Church
Monticello, FL
Jennie Mae Thompson Jones

Jennie Mae Thompson Jones Obituary
Monticello - Jennie M.T. Jones, 95 of Monticello, passed away on October 24, 2019. Service will be 11 AM, Saturday, November 2, at Bethel AME Church, Monticello with interment in Springfield Cemetery, Lloyd. Viewing from 4 to 7 PM, November 1, at Hagan Funeral Service (850-997-1300). She is survived by her children: Annette Parker, Jennie L. Randolph (Alonzo), Ursie Thomas (Rev. Semmeal) and Minister Sharon Jones Hudson, John S. Jones Jr., (Sylvia), Wm. Frank Jones (Deborah), Curtis L. Jones (Candy), Daniel Jones (Janet) and Michael Meeks.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
