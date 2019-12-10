Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greater Fellowship
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Fellowship M.B. Church
Jennifer D. Merritt

Lake Placid, FL - Jennifer Delores Merritt, 49, of Lake Placid, FL passed unexpectedly at home on Friday, November 29, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, with burial in Spring Field Cemetery. Viewing is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Greater Fellowship. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553. Among her survivors are her sons, William Colbert III and Randy Colbert; three grandchildren, Sair, Ashanti and Neveah; mother, Minnie Geathers Merritt; sister, Angela (Issac) Campbell; brothers, George Lee and Kevin (Melinda) Merritt and Darrell Denmark; grandmother, Dorothy Geathers; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jennifer's father, George Lee Merritt, Sr. and brother, Charles Merritt preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
