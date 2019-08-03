Services
Charles McClellan Funeral Home
15 S. Jackson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-7677
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Quincy Fellowship Hall
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Quincy
Jennifer Lynn Palmer Obituary
Jennifer Lynn Palmer

Quincy - Jennifer Lynn Palmer, 34, passed peacefully on August 1st, 2019 at Select Speciality Hospital in Tallahassee, Florida.

Jennifer is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Mr. Robert Driver Gray & Mrs. Barbara Smith Gray, paternal grandparents, Mr. Robert Evans Palmer & Mrs. Genie Mathews Palmer, her- step paternal grandfather, Mr. Sylvester Dickeson Woodward, and her step-maternal grandparents Captain Maurice Foreman & Mrs. Mardi Anderson Foreman.

Jennifer is survived by her parents, Mr. J. Hayes Woodward & Rhonda Henry Woodward, Mr. Fred Palmer and Marcy Foreman Palmer, siblings, Adrianne Woodward Glass (Grant Glass), Kelly Marion Shaffer, Douglas Shaffer (Susan Shaffer), and nieces Rylee Elise Patt and Clara Jane Shaffer.

Jennifer was born in Birmingham, Alabama on January 17th, 1985. She attended Robert F. Munroe and Tallahassee Community College. She studied early childhood education while at Tallahassee Community College.

Jennifer enjoyed spending her days crocheting, which she learned from her grandmother Barbara Gray, reading, writing, playing games, and doing jigsaw puzzles. She also was a large movie and TV fan, always looking out for the newest release. Jennifer will always be remembered for being kind to everyone she ever encountered. She never had a negative thing to say about anyone and would give any stranger a hug.

There will be a celebration of life for Jennifer Palmer held at First Presbyterian Church of Quincy, Florida on Sunday, August 4th at 3:00 PM ET. A visitation will be held for family and friends at 2:00 PM ET in the First Presbyterian Church of Quincy Fellowship Hall on the same date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Girl Scout Council of the Apalachee Bend Inc. 250 Pinewood Dr. Tallahassee, Florida 32303.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, 15 S. Jackson St., Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 3, 2019
