Jennifer M. (Sparhawk) Walton

Jennifer M. (Sparhawk) Walton Obituary
Jennifer Sparhawk Walton, 48, passed away at home April 18, 2020 surrounded by family after an extended illness.

She is survived by her husband Ben Walton, Monticello, Florida and children, Philip and Lily Williams. Also surviving her are her parents, Barbara and Richard Sparhawk, Tallmadge, OH; a sister, Kelly(Mark) Dolan, brother Richard (Julie) Sparhawk, Akron, OH; daughter-in-law to Jerry and Sally Walton, sister-in-law of Jay (Katrina) Walton, and many nieces and nephews.

After graduating from St. Vincent - St. Mary High School, Akron, OH, she earned a B.S. in Environmental Health from Ohio University and a Master's in Public Health from University of South Florida. Jen worked as the Executive Director of the Florida Environmental Health Association and for the Florida State Health Department in Emergency Preparedness.

Beautiful inside and out, Jennifer had a magnetism that drew people of all ages to her. Her zest for life was infectious and everyone left feeling special and loved. Positive, fun, loyal, determined and most of all, kind, are just a few words that describe Jennifer. She was precious and will be missed dearly. Due to Coronavirus, a private service was held April 22, 2020. Arrangements have been trusted to ICS Cremation & Funeral Home. www.icsfuneralservices.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
