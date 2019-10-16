|
|
Jenny Turnage Harry
Tallahassee -
Jenny Turnage Harry, 65, of Tallahassee, FL, passed away on October 14, 2019. Jenny Lynn Turnage was born in Nashville, TN to the late Virginia Beasley Page and Herman Leslie Turnage. She grew up in Columbus, GA before moving to Perry, FL as a teenager, where she met the love of her life, Franklin. They married April 7, 1973, and were blessed with their greatest loves, Tracy Lynn and Tammy Lane. Jenny was a devoted wife, mother, and servant of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Jenny was a graduate of FSU and known for the love of her "Noles". Professionally, Jenny served the State of Florida as an advocate in exceptional Education. She was known for her love and selfless caring for others, a true beacon for many.
Jenny is preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Beasley Page (Matt); father, Herman Leslie Turnage "Radio"; sister, Nancy T. Douglas (Conrad); and sister, Annette Rice. She is survived by her husband Franklin Harry; daughter, Tracy Lynn Harry; daughter, Tammy Harry Barlow (David); and four grandchildren, Macy Sadler, Marlee Sadler, Russ Barlow, and Reed Barlow, to whom she is affectionately known as "Diddy". Jenny will also be lovingly remembered by an abundance of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear, dear friends.
A graveside service will be held on October 29, 2019 at 10:30 am at Boyd Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Wallace Holmes officiating.
Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019