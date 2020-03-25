|
|
Jenson W. Taylor
Tallahassee - Jenson W. Taylor, 92, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. Funeral services will be 1 PM, Friday, March 27, 2020 at Strong & Jones Chapel with interment at Southside Cemetery. Due to CDC Restrictions a limit of 10 people, at a time, are allowed during public viewing.
Jenson was retired self-employed construction worker. He was a member of Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church prior to his declining health.
Survivors include his son, Jenson L. Taylor (Angelia); four grandchildren, DeVante, Ashley, Dacari and Aliyah Taylor, all of Tallahassee, FL and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020