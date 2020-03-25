Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Jenson W. Taylor Obituary
Jenson W. Taylor

Tallahassee - Jenson W. Taylor, 92, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. Funeral services will be 1 PM, Friday, March 27, 2020 at Strong & Jones Chapel with interment at Southside Cemetery. Due to CDC Restrictions a limit of 10 people, at a time, are allowed during public viewing.

Jenson was retired self-employed construction worker. He was a member of Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church prior to his declining health.

Survivors include his son, Jenson L. Taylor (Angelia); four grandchildren, DeVante, Ashley, Dacari and Aliyah Taylor, all of Tallahassee, FL and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
