Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
New Covenant Holy Temple
Tallahassee - Jeremiah Elijah Bruce, 26, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Funeral service will be Saturday, January 25, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at New Covenant Holy Temple with burial at Tallahassee Memory Gardens.

He leaves behind to cherish his beloved memories his father, Michael E. Bruce; mother, Mary A. Madison; daughter, Phoenix Bruce; long-term girlfriend, Crystal Richardson; brothers, Billie Humose, Karonn Skinner, Michael E. Bruce, Jr. and Jonathan Bruce; grandmother, Annie Madison; grandfather, Jimmy Madison; aunts, Honorable Delores Madison and Saundra Burgess (Calvin); uncles, James Madison, Sgt. Carl Madison (Joyce), Spencer Bruce (Pat) and Reginald Bruce; stepmother, Christina M. Bruce and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
