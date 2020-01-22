|
Jeremiah Bruce
Tallahassee - Jeremiah Elijah Bruce, 26, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Funeral service will be Saturday, January 25, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at New Covenant Holy Temple with burial at Tallahassee Memory Gardens.
He leaves behind to cherish his beloved memories his father, Michael E. Bruce; mother, Mary A. Madison; daughter, Phoenix Bruce; long-term girlfriend, Crystal Richardson; brothers, Billie Humose, Karonn Skinner, Michael E. Bruce, Jr. and Jonathan Bruce; grandmother, Annie Madison; grandfather, Jimmy Madison; aunts, Honorable Delores Madison and Saundra Burgess (Calvin); uncles, James Madison, Sgt. Carl Madison (Joyce), Spencer Bruce (Pat) and Reginald Bruce; stepmother, Christina M. Bruce and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020