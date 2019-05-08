|
Jeremiah Watson
Tallahassee, FL - Jeremiah "Jerry" Watson, 63, of Tallahassee passed on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Memorial services are 6:00 p.m. Wednesday (TODAY) at the TILLMAN OF Tallahassee CHAPEL (850-942-1950). Born in Newark, NJ, Jerry had lived in Boston, MA and Greenville, FL. He was employed in Culinary Arts. He is survived by his children: Jason and Shawnte Spotts, Andrew and Jerry Watson, Jr.; siblings, Anthony, Bernice "Benny" (Melissa), Janet Jones, Cynthia Mahoney, Priscilla (Oliphius) Perry and Patricia Watson.; three grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 8, 2019