Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremiah Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremiah Watson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeremiah Watson Obituary
Jeremiah Watson

Tallahassee, FL - Jeremiah "Jerry" Watson, 63, of Tallahassee passed on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Memorial services are 6:00 p.m. Wednesday (TODAY) at the TILLMAN OF Tallahassee CHAPEL (850-942-1950). Born in Newark, NJ, Jerry had lived in Boston, MA and Greenville, FL. He was employed in Culinary Arts. He is survived by his children: Jason and Shawnte Spotts, Andrew and Jerry Watson, Jr.; siblings, Anthony, Bernice "Benny" (Melissa), Janet Jones, Cynthia Mahoney, Priscilla (Oliphius) Perry and Patricia Watson.; three grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now