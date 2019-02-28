|
|
Jeremy Steven Dotson
Crawfordville - Jeremy Steven Dotson of Crawfordville, FL entered this world on August 24, 1997 in Meridian, MS and went to rest in the arms of his heavenly father on February 25, 2019 in Ocala, FL at the age of 21.
Jeremy was a loving, caring and giving soul. His smile and his laugh were infectious, and his personality could brighten any room on the darkest of days. A goofy grin, a silly joke, you never knew what he was going to do or say next. He loved his family deeply, and was the kind of friend anyone would be blessed to have.
At the young age of 21, he had accomplished quite a bit in his life. He was a proud apprentice lineman following in the footsteps of three generations of Dotson Linemen who came before him. If you knew him, you knew his truck, and how excited he would get about the next "upgrade". He lived life to the fullest and never regretted or wasted a minute of it.
Jeremy accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior on August 10, 2011. He will reside in the kingdom of God until we can see him again.
Jeremy is survived by his parents, Steve and Cyndi Dotson of Crawfordville, FL , his sister Shaina Johns (David) of Deland, FL, brother Mason Dotson (Sarah) of Crawfordville, FL, nephews David Dotson and Brayden Johns, a niece Kaitlynn Dotson, his paternal grandparents Clyde and Fanny Dotson of Rose Hill, MS; maternal grandparents David Rasberry of Meridian, MS and Brenda Walker of Center, TX; aunt Melody Burt (Jason) of Enterprise, MS; and uncles Scott Dotson (Lindsay) and Clint Dotson of Enterprise, MS.
Memorial services will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Crawfordville United Methodist Church.
David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019