Faith Funeral Home Inc.
6972 Florida/Georgia Hwy.
Havana, FL 32333
(850) 539-4300
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
5015 Apalachee Pkwy
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Quincy - Jerry A. McIntyre, 74 of Quincy, FL, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Big Bend Hospice House.

The graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Tallahassee National Cemetery at 5015 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32311. Pastor Kent Barwick will be officiating. Interment will follow the funeral with full military honors.

His family will receive friends from 6 to 8:00pm at Faith Funeral Home in Havana on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Faith Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. (850-539-4300 or www.faithfuneralhome.com)

Jerry McIntyre was born October 27, 1944 in Marianna FL. To the late Alma McIntyre. While he no longer had a church home he was still a firm believer in Salvation through his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He had previously attended First Free Will Baptist of Quincy FL. During his life he graduated from Marianna High School and Chipola Junior College. He served 8 and ½ years in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War achieving the rank of SSGT until he moved to Quincy FL in 1975. He managed and co-owned the Quincy Western Auto until its closing in 1986. He served a short stint with the State of Florida as a Revenue Enforcement Officer until later forming a home improvement company, J & J Enterprises, with his Friend and Business Partner John Doll of Havana. He retired in 2008 to spend time with friends and family.

He loved being around people and serving his community. He never sought credit for the work he did, just the satisfaction of knowing he was serving.

He is survived by his sons Stacy and Dustin McIntyre, and his daughter Sumrieng (Bee) Bek. His Grandchildren Jerry, Joseph, Isaac, Azelin, Ezekiel (Zeke), Abigail, and Ada, and his close friend and former wife, Ruam McIntyre. All of which who loved him dearly and will miss him till they see him again.

Memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice 1723 Mahan Center Blvd Tallahassee, FL. 32308
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019
