Jerry David Service
Jerry David Service, 81, passed away in his home in Jacksonville, FL with his loving family by his side after a 10 year battle with multiple myeloma on January 12, 2020. He was born in Franklin, IN on January 4, 1939, the eldest of three sons of the late Henry and Geneva (Ennis) Service. Brother Ned Roger Service predeceased him in 1976.
His family moved to Florida in 1954 where Jerry graduated Fort Lauderdale High School (1957), worked as a police officer for the Pompano Police Department, served in the Army 1960-62, married Carol Mickey on January 1, 1964 and continued his educational endeavors which included degrees from Florida Atlantic University (1969) and University of Florida Law School (1971).
In 1978, his legal career took him to Tallahassee, FL where he worked as the Director of Liquidation for the Department of Insurance. He was a member of the Jackson Masonic Lodge No. 1 in Tallahassee.
In 1989, Jerry became the manager of Florida Insurance Guaranty Association (FIGA) in Jacksonville, FL, where he was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in nearby Ponte Vedra, FL.
Jerry had always had impeccable taste in clothing, loved tying his own bow ties and always looked dapper in his suits. His fine tastes also extended to enjoying good food, fine dining, excellent wines. Hanging in his kitchen was a plaque which read "Life is too short to drink bad wine". Nothing but the best for him and his guests.
Jerry and his wife Carol have enjoyed traveling to conventions for the International Nippon Collectors Club, as well as several trips to Italy and Normandy Beach, France. Other hobbies enjoyed were reading, history, genealogy, fishing and golfing with friends.
Jerry will be lovingly remembered by his wife and soulmate for 56 years, Carol (Mickey) Service, daughter Joda (Mark) Matthews, son Jason (Jennifer) Service, brother John Gregory (Rosemarie) Service and two grandchildren, Haiden Matthews and Jacob Service, both of whom he loved dearly and cherished being their "Papa".
For those of you who knew Jerry and had their lives touched and changed
A memorial service will be held, Wednesday January15th at 11:00 AM at Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens. Reception to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020