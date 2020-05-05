|
|
Jerry L. Flowers
Monticello, FL - Jerry Louis Flowers, 64, of Monticello passed on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Graveside services are 4:00 p.m. Saturday in the Old City Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Memorial M.B. Church and 3-4 p.m. Saturday at the Cemetery. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. Born in Calhoun City, MS, Jerry grew up in Chicago, IL, where he graduated from Farragut High School in 1974. A longtime resident of Monticello, Jerry had served as a general assistant at Tillman Funeral Home. Survivors include his daughter, Shanquinnell Bullock; siblings, Barbara Fluker, Morris and C.L. Flowers, Jr.; aunt, Willie Lois Flowers; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 5 to May 7, 2020